Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Sean Hannity on Monday night to discuss the election developments.

Lindsey told Sean Republicans must fight the current fraud in this year’s election or never win another presidential election.

He’s right.

If Republicans abandon Trump the Trump base will abandon Republicans.

That is clear.

Lindsey also pointed out likely election fraud in Pennsylvania nursing homes.

Senator Lindsey Graham: “I’ve got more information. We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. You can’t ballot harvest in Pennsylvania. What are the odds that 25,000 people in different locations of the same age group requested at the same time a ballot? Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes.”

Put nothing past the Democrat Party.

