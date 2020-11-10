https://www.oann.com/manuel-merino-sworn-in-as-interim-president-of-peru-until-july-2021/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=manuel-merino-sworn-in-as-interim-president-of-peru-until-july-2021

Members of honour guard stand outside Congress, where the head of Peru’s Congress Manuel Merino is set to assume the presidency after lawmakers removed Martin Vizcarra on corruption charges, in Lima, Peru November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

November 10, 2020

LIMA (Reuters) – Manuel Merino was sworn in as interim President of Peru on Tuesday, after President Martin Vizcarra was ousted by Congress a day earlier.

Merino, who was head of Congress, will be in office until July 2021. Elections are scheduled for April of 2021.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

