November 10, 2020
LIMA (Reuters) – Manuel Merino was sworn in as interim President of Peru on Tuesday, after President Martin Vizcarra was ousted by Congress a day earlier.
Merino, who was head of Congress, will be in office until July 2021. Elections are scheduled for April of 2021.
