Yesterday GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel held a press conference and unveiled 131 affidavits and 2,800 incident reports documenting fraud and other irregularities in the election in Michigan. Reporters were unimpressed:

In Wayne County, Republican poll watchers were denied their legal right to monitor the election and purposefully kept in the dark…there are thousands of reports of poll watchers being intimidated and unable to do their job and as of 4 p.m. this afternoon, 131 affidavits have been completed just in Michigan with over 2,800 incident reports that have been submitted to us since election day. Two new lawsuits were filed today by people who were working in Detroit and a whistleblower.

You might think election integrity would be of concern to reporters. Just kidding:

“Do you know that fraudulent votes were actually cast?” said one intrepid news person.

McDaniel jumped back in to add that the whistleblower in Michigan has sworn an affidavit alleging: being told by a supervisor to backdate ballots that came in after the legal deadline; witnessing poll workers encouraging voters to vote straight Democrat; and even poll workers going into the booths with voters. These allegations of illegal votes being counted must be examined through the legal process.

“Do you have any evidence you can show us today that illegal ballots were cast?” a member of the press asked AGAIN. An exasperated McDaniel replied that backdating ballots is illegal and that would mean they were cast illegally. The press did not seem to grasp any of it.

I don’t have a high opinion of America’s reporters, but I don’t think they are that stupid. I think they get the point, they just prefer not to let people know about it.

