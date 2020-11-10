https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Tom-McClinton-California-Democrats-Republicans/2020/11/10/id/996435

The California Democratic Party’s continued leftward drift is causing more voters to change their registration to Republican, Rep. Tom McClintock tells Newsmax TV— but, he adds, that’s not as good as it sounds.

More residents are also deciding to just leave the state, he said, and the majority of them are GOP voters.

“There’s a lot of working-class Democrats and old classic liberals who are tired of the leftist drift of the Democratic Party,” McClintock, who represents California’s 4th district in Congress said Tuesday on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “I think we saw a bit of that across the rest of the country as well.”

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdowns were just one policy driving people away McClintock said.

“There is a slow, simmering resentment of the increasingly draconian leftist measures that are coming out of Sacramento, but on the other hand I’m very concerned that there comes a point when things get bad enough it’s just a lot easier to move to another state and that’s what we’re seeing Californians doing,” he said.

McClintock said that it is Republicans who are fleeing by between a 2-1 and 3-1 ratio.

“A week doesn’t go that somebody doesn’t pull me aside and say, ‘Tom we love you, we’ve lived here our whole lives, but this state has gone bat**** crazy,” he said. “We just bought a house in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Florida, Idaho, you name it, and we’re outta here.”

On the presidential election front, McClintock said Democrats and the mainstream media should respect the will of the voters and wait about calling the election.

“It’s hard to believe the outcome that’s being reported when we have so many documented reports of illegal votes being cast and illegal processes being followed,” he said. “In 2000, I don’t remember the press declaring George Bush the president-elect while the Democrats were still challenging the vote in Florida, so I find it appalling that most of the press is declaring (Joe) Biden president-elect while Republicans are challenging the vote multiple Democratic one-party jurisdictions.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

