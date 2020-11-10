https://nypost.com/2020/11/10/mitch-mcconnell-re-elected-senate-majority-leader-unopposed/

WASHINGTON — Mitch McConnell was unanimously re-elected Senate majority leader on Tuesday, continuing his reign as one of the most powerful figures in Washington.

The Republican conference bestowed the honor on McConnell (R-Ky.), according to a report by NBC News reporter Garrett Haake, who said applause could be heard from outside the room.

The 78-year-old lawmaker defied naysayers last week when he won his own race in Kentucky for the seventh time in a landslide, prevailing over Democratic opponent Amy McGrath, a well-funded military veteran who raised more than $80 million.

Republicans under McConnell’s stewardship are poised to keep control of the Senate, but face two fiercely contested runoff elections in Georgia in January.

In a fiery speech on the Senate floor Monday, his first remarks since Joe Biden was named president-elect, McConnell blasted Democrats for telling President Trump and the GOP to accept the election results when they had been so unwilling to do the same after the bitter 2016 election.

“Let’s not have any lectures, no lectures, about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election and who insinuated that this one would be illegitimate too if they lost again — only if they lost,” the Kentucky Republican said.

