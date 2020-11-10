https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/members-georgia-republican-congressional-delegation-demand-answers-secretary-state-raffensperger-allegations-voter-irregularities/

Georgia Republican lawmakers are putting tremendous pressure on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to investigate allegations of voter irregularities.

Members of the Georgia Republican Congressional Delegation on Tuesday demanded answers from Raffensperger, reported Savannah Now.

“As Members and Members-Elect of the Georgia Congressional Delegation, we are deeply concerned by continued, serious allegations of voting irregularities in our state. The Georgia Republican Party and the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign have received reports of deceased or ineligible voters casting ballots, eligible voters being denied the opportunity to vote, and Republican poll watchers and observers being denied access to activities and meetings critical to ensuring a fair, accurate, and transparent vote tabulation,” the statement read.

Georgia US GOP senators Perdue and Loeffler on Monday called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign in a scathing joint statement.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by 110,000 votes on election night in Georgia when all of a sudden they stopped counting ballots.

Strangely, a Fulton County’s absentee ballot processing center was flooded on election night after a pipe burst, slowing down the counting of mail-in ballots.

Joe Biden’s surrogates in Georgia got to work harvesting and counting ballots after they bought some time after the pipe burst.

David Shafer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party said: “Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m.”

Let me repeat. Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

Georgia elections officials continued to count ballots after Election Day and magically found more than 150,000 ballots for Joe Biden.

The counting of ballots continued for days in secrecy and Biden now leads Trump in Georgia by about 10,000 votes.

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for Raffensperger to resign.

“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state,” the GOP Senators said in a joint statement. “Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should not be counted. Any illegal vote must not.”

“There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable.”

“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

