According to a lawsuit filed on Nov. 9, tens of thousands of unsealed and unsecured ballots arrived in vehicles with out-of-state license plates in Michigan’s Wayne County. This allegedly happened at 4:30 a.m. the morning after Election Day.

Six witnesses detail these claims in sworn witness affidavits. One witness says that every one of the ballots that came in at 4:30 a.m. was cast for Joe Biden.

Furthermore, the suit claims that poll workers were “instructed to ignore signature mismatches, backdate ballots that arrived late, and push through ballots despite questions about their validity.”

From NTD News

