Microsoft Corp. said core services for its Xbox Live online gaming network suffered an hour-long outage Tuesday, the same day the company introduced its new game consoles.

The outage, reported just after 10 a.m. in Redmond, Washington, prevented customers from signing in to Xbox Live, the company said on a web page that monitors network status.

Microsoft (MSFT) said the issue was fixed a little over an hour later, but it was an inauspicious start for the Xbox Series S and X, the new consoles from Microsoft.

