Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday quashed rumors of the possibility that he would accept a position in Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

“The answer is no I have not been approached, nor will I be approached, and I’m not going to be part of the Biden administration,” Romney said during a call with reporters Tuesday.

Romney, an outspoken critic of Trump, was the only GOP senator to vote for one of the articles of impeachment against the president earlier this year. He and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were the only sitting Republican lawmakers to call Biden to congratulate him after a number of major news outlets declared Biden the presidential winner.

“I’ll be serving this term and who knows maybe even another one representing our great state,” he added.

Romney was elected to the Senate in 2018, after a failed presidential run in 2012. He will be up for reelection in 2024.

On Tuesday, Biden said he’s reviewing Cabinet positions, telling reporters, “I hope we’re able to be in a position to let people know, a least a couple, that we want before Thanksgiving.”

Other names being floated for Biden’s Cabinet include Stacey Abrams for Attorney General, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for Treasury, former national security adviser and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice for Secretary of State.

