We have now reported on several “glitches” in the ballot counting this year.

Every single “glitch” resulted in Donald Trump losing votes and Joe Biden gaining votes.

We have now witnessed these “glitches” in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

At this point there is no way to know how many times this occurred or in how many states.

Only an audit of the votes in each state will reveal the abnormalities in the voter counts.

William Briggs found an unusual drop in President Trump’s total votes in THREE DIFFERENT COUNTIES at the same time period

President Trump lost -1,063 in Allegheny; -2,972 in Bucks; -7,135 in Chester Counties at the same time period.

Joe Biden did not lose any votes.

A second example of Trump having votes deducted!

Two Statistical Curiosities That Allowed Biden To Pull Ahead In PA: Please Share. Update With Benford’s Law Criticism https://t.co/LeMP5OQNDd — John Loudon (@johnloudon) November 10, 2020

WMBriggs reported:

The early gains for Biden are from, mainly, Philadelphia, Allegheny, Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties. A simple plot (click to see: it’s large) shows the size of vote additions for both candidates, when new vote totals (greater than 0) were added by county (and not all counties added votes after election day). All goes well for Trump until 2020-11-04 21:15:00 when he loses just under 10,000 votes, but curiously from three different counties simultaneously: -1,063 Allegheny; -2,972 Bucks; -7,135 Chester. Biden never lost any votes (at least, in this late voting). Understand that this does not mean the decreases happened at this time, but that they were recorded in the official data as happening at that time. And the same is true for our next observation. Biden’s next curiosity was the big increase of 27,396 votes at 2020-11-06 08:53:00 over one consecutive reporting period. This bump is just like the blue-red F-memes you have seen: this only seems more spread out because of the finer time scale used. These two curiosities account for a 37,263 vote swing for Biden. Biden’s total, as of the end of this data, was 3,344,528, and Trump’s 3,310,326. Biden therefore “won”, in this dataset anyway, by 34,202 votes.

