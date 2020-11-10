https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/msnbcs-kyle-griffin-wants-to-know-why-president-trump-is-hiding-in-the-white-house/

If you want all anti-Trump tweets all the time — especially ones with video taken out of context — you really have your pick between “The Last Word” producer Kyle Griffin or Vox’s Aaron Rupar; they’re essentially the same person. Today we’re focusing on Griffin, who wants to know why President Trump is hiding in the White House.

We’d say out of courtesy; the last time he emerged from the Oval Office and made a trip to the briefing room, poor Dana Bash of CNN literally said she was “having trouble keeping it together” as Trump spoke at the podium. Journalists seem pretty fragile and on edge lately.

Anyway, why is Trump hiding in the White House?

Yeah, journalists are starting to ask … why is Biden still hiding in his basement? The president-elect should be mixing with the press, right? They have so many tough policy questions to ask.

