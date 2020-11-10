https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/msnbcs-kyle-griffin-wants-to-know-why-president-trump-is-hiding-in-the-white-house/

If you want all anti-Trump tweets all the time — especially ones with video taken out of context — you really have your pick between “The Last Word” producer Kyle Griffin or Vox’s Aaron Rupar; they’re essentially the same person. Today we’re focusing on Griffin, who wants to know why President Trump is hiding in the White House.

We’d say out of courtesy; the last time he emerged from the Oval Office and made a trip to the briefing room, poor Dana Bash of CNN literally said she was “having trouble keeping it together” as Trump spoke at the podium. Journalists seem pretty fragile and on edge lately.

Anyway, why is Trump hiding in the White House?

Why is Trump hiding in the White House? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 10, 2020

He’s the president, Kyle. He lives there. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 10, 2020

Because that’s where he lives, dumb ass https://t.co/wYWVRaoyqo — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) November 10, 2020

You are just precious. https://t.co/JmTvjOXtrn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 10, 2020

He lives there genius. — Christopher Walk 🇺🇸 (@Cmwalk1972) November 10, 2020

He lives there, Kyle. https://t.co/26WxPMpxR5 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 10, 2020

Do you get bonuses based on how often you humiliate yourself on Twitter? https://t.co/xaL69UVYo5 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) November 10, 2020

Does……does Kyle actually know where the President lives? https://t.co/GomIj24fFH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2020

Working on his plan for 2021. — Underdog (@rdbrewer4) November 10, 2020

DEMOCRATS BEG FOR MORE TRUMP RALLIES. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) November 10, 2020

He was golfing came back for a staff shakeup… what do you care? — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) November 10, 2020

Kyle is getting nervous. He thought his orange nightmare was over. — MicKUltra (@CSchreefel) November 10, 2020

Why are you pretending to be a journalist? — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) November 10, 2020

This coming to from someone who NEVER ONCE asked “Why is Joe Biden hiding in his basement?” Trump lives in the White House until January 20th at noon. https://t.co/1ycUEWWvBl — Austin Smith – VSR BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@BADG3RMANTV) November 10, 2020

Why is Biden hiding in his basement. — Bill Verebely (@BVerebely) November 10, 2020

Yeah, journalists are starting to ask … why is Biden still hiding in his basement? The president-elect should be mixing with the press, right? They have so many tough policy questions to ask.

