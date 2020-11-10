https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/thuammultiple-michigan-residents-swear-under-oath-they-witnessed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The media mantra that there is no evidence of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election for the first time faces a real challenge. Several Michigan residents — ranging from a city worker to a former state assistant attorney general — swear under penalty of perjury they witnessed significant and widespread election tampering in the city of Detroit.

And by significant, they insist thousands of ballots were involved.

Take, for instance, longtime city of Detroit employee Jessy Jacob, who provided among the most startling accounts.

Jacob stated in an affidavit she personally witnessed — and in some cases was instructed — to backdate thousands of absentee ballots the day after the election to make them appear legal even though they were not in the Qualified Vote File and had not arrived by the deadline.

“On November 4, 2020, I was instructed to improperly pre-date the absentee ballots receive date that were not in the QVF as if they had been received on or before November 3, 2020,” she testified. “I was told to alter the information in the QVF to falsely show that the absentee ballots had been received in time to be valid. I estimate that this was done to thousands of ballots.”

Jacob’s claim is stunning. Not only does she risk perjury if she lied, she could lose her livelihood as a city worker.

Just the News reviewed more than a dozen affidavits filed in various election challenge lawsuits in Michigan. All witnesses, like Jacob, signed the affidavits and had them notarized, making them subject to Michigan’s perjury law.

Jacob described how she was assigned to work the city’s election back in September and for weeks witnessed systemic election fraud and tampering with voters at multiple locations.

“I processed absentee ballot packages to be sent to voters while I worked at the election headquarters in September 2020 along with 70-80 other poll workers,” her affidavit stated. “I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice.

“I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.”

Officials for the city election clerk’s office did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Alexandra Seely, a Michigan voter who worked as a GOP poll challenger, recounted in a handwritten affidavit how her challenges to suspect ballots were summarily ignored and she was “harassed and threatened” for raising concerns.

“I challenged 10 votes at table 23, they would not take out the log to record my challenges,” Seely’s affidavit stated. “I had to write names and ballot numbers on my own. I asked to make incident reports. They would not allow me, and said they will make a note in the computer. They did not and proceeded to keep counting.”

Zachary Larsen, a GOP lawyer who until earlier this year worked for the state of Michigan as an assistant attorney general, swore in his affidavit he witnessed poll workers violating the secrecy of ballots, apparently peeking to see whom a voter had supported before deciding whether to put them in a pile of problematic ballots that might not count. A fellow poll watcher joined him for part of the observations

“Beyond the legal requirements for maintaining ballot secrecy, both of us were concerned that the violations of the secrecy of the ballot that we witnessed could be or were being used to manipulate which ballots were placed in the ‘problem ballots’ box,” his affidavit alleged.

Larsen also stated he saw evidence the ballots were being approved for non-eligible voters.

“I was concerned that this practice of assigning names and numbers indicated that a ballot was being counted for a non-eligible voter who was not in either the poll book or the supplemental poll book,” his affidavit stated.

“From my observation of the computer screen, the voters were certainly not in the official poll book,” Larsen stated. “Moreover, this appeared to be the case for the majority of the voters whose ballots I had personally observed being scanned.”

Robert Cushman, another poll observer in Detroit, submitted an affidavit that described behavior almost identical to that which the city worker Jacob said she engaged in. Cushman said he saw large swaths of ballots being counted the day after the election for voters who were not in the authorized list of names. In some cases, he added, fake birth dates were being used to fill in birth dates.

“I challenged the authority and the authenticity of all of these ballots that were being processed late with absolutely no accompanying documentation, no corresponding name in the QVF, and no corresponding name in the Supplemental List,” Cushman’s affidavit stated.

“Every ballot was being fraudulently and manually entered into the Electronic Poll Book (QVF), as having been born on January 1, 1900,” Cushman continued. “This ‘last’ batch of ballots was processed in the 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. time frame. When I asked about this impossibility of each ballot having the same birthday occurring in 1900, I was told that was the instruction that came down from the Wayne County Clerk’s office.”

The Washington Post and many other news organizations have published stories stating there was no widespread voter fraud. Such stories ignore the sworn accounts of these Michigan citizens — some who were civil servants, some who were Republican poll watchers — whose accounts implicate thousands of ballots.

The question now is will the Justice Department and state authorities investigate and corroborate these claims.

