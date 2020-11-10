https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/must-see-video-tgps-joe-hoft-steve-bannon-war-room-discusses-glitches-vote-counting-wisconsin-battleground-states/

The Gateway Pundit investigative journalist Joe Hoft was on The War Room with Steve Bannon Tuesday morning at 10 AM Central.

You can watch the show live every morning at AmericasVoice.news

Joe discussed his viral story on vote switching in Rock County Wisconsin.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems

This was not an isolated incident.

We are seeing this in the battleground states this year.

And — in every instance the votes are GOING AGAINST President Donald Trump.

Joe reported on a national study tonight that found millions of votes switched or disappeared — all against President Trump!

Here is Joe’s exceptional segment on The War Room today.

