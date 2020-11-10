https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/nearly-80-republicans-recent-poll-believe-results-pennsylvania-littered-fraud/

Republicans aren’t buying it. A supermajority of Republicans believe the 2020 election was a fraud.

The Morning Consult (which appears to have a left-leaning bias) reported results from its recent polling on the election. They noted that nearly all Republicans believe the results of the 2020 election involve Democrat fraud:

Just 23% of Republican voters say they believe the election results in Pennsylvania are reliable, and no more than 3 in 10 say the same about the results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. https://t.co/joW94hQiIt pic.twitter.com/uTA5pEJH2G — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 10, 2020

Their results reported online show that mail in ballots are cesspools for fraud:

Clearly the majority of Americans voted for President Trump and are pissed that the Democrats are attempting to steal this election.

Always remember, no wonder what the evil and corrupt media tells us, we are the majority and they fear us because of our freedom.

