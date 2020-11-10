https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nielsen-tv-ratings-fox-business/2020/11/10/id/996331

Fox News viewers appear to be deserting the network in droves as they tune into Newsmax TV.

Nielsen data confirms the trend in the post-election period last week.

During Wednesday through Friday last week, Newsmax TV led Fox Business and CNBC in all key day parts.

Newsmax is also seeing a terrific surge across its media properties, starting with its cable and satellite news channel. OTT viewership of the channel is also up on devices like Roku, YouTube, and Xumo.

The company also saw over a half million downloads to the free Newsmax TV APP, and earlier Tuesday hit the top 3 position in rankings for downloads on iPhone.

And traffic to Newsmax.com, the company’s flagship website, also is surging.

Nielsen Ratings for Nov. 4-6, 2020

6 a.m.-9 a.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Newsmax 193K 253K 326K 206K Fox Business 189K 252K 310K 111K CNBC 172K 242K 208K 185K Newsy 13K 13K 15K 28K

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

