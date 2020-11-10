https://www.oann.com/norway-may-divest-stakes-in-four-aker-companies-government-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=norway-may-divest-stakes-in-four-aker-companies-government-says

FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions oil service company’s logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

November 10, 2020

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state’s stakes in Aker Solutions <AKES.OL>, Akastor <AKAS.OL>, Aker Offshore Wind <AOW-ME.OL> and Aker Carbon Capture <ACC-ME.OL>, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

“We are in no hurry to sell the government’s shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price,” Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

