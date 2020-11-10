https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/now-saying-legal-vote-racist-claims-anti-racism-professor/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The phrase “When everything is racist, then nothing is” these days probably applies best to Boston University’s Ibram Kendi, author of the book (appropriately titled) “How To Be An Antiracist.”

It was bad enough when Kendi, the founder of BU’s Center for Antiracist Research, posited during the Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS hearings that white people who adopt black children are “colonizers”; now, in the midst of the hotly contested 2020 presidential election, the professor says the term “legal vote” is “racist.”

In a series of tweets this past Saturday, Kendi compared the (alleged) racism of “legal vote” to that of “illegal alien,” “personal responsibility” and “race neutral.”

