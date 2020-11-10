https://bongino.com/ny-times-journo-spreads-fake-news-about-fake-news/

According to the New York Times’ alleged journalist Kevin Roose, reporting on things that he doesn’t like now constitutes fake news.

The dimwitted Roose is best known for compiling a list of the top-10 best performing posts on Facebook every day, and it must be incredibly frustrating for him to see Bongino.com links featured at a rate at least a hundred times higher than the Times. Many conservatives have long speculated that Roose maintains this list so that he make a case that Facebook should throttle the spread of conservative news on the platform (god forbid the left’s century-long monopoly on the media be broken).

He’s since advanced his aleged strategy to rebrand all viral conservative content as fake news. “Facebook is absolutely teeming with right-wing misinformation right now. These are all among the 10 most-engage URLs on the platform over the last 24 hours” he wrote.

Facebook is absolutely teeming with right-wing misinformation right now. These are all among the 10 most-engaged URLs on the platform over the last 24 hours (per @NewsWhip data) pic.twitter.com/WlTR10fRBE — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 10, 2020

Of the four in particular he draws attention to above, an entire 100% of them are true.

Daily Wire: “Republican In Michigan Goes From Loser To Winner After ‘Technical Glitch’ Fixed. Officials Urge ‘Confidence’ In System.” This story is unquestionably true, and includes quotes from election officials defending the integrity of their system. So not only is the story factually true, it provides both sides.

Breitbart: “AG Barr Authorizes DOJ to Look Into Voting Irregularities.” This indeed occurred, as confirmed by the New York Times’ reporting.

Bongino: “Michigan Legislature Holds Rare Emergency Session to Investigate Election Irregularities.” Michigan’s legislature met for this specific purpose. If this “misinformation” because Roose doesn’t agree with the purpose of the meeting? Apparently.

Breitbart: “Perdue, Loeffler, Call on Georgia Sec of State to Resign Over Election.” Again, we’re to believe that public comments from Perdue and Loeffler that are reported in hundreds of publications (including the Times) are “right wing misinformation.” I’ll trust my own eyes on this one.

So he had ten articles to complain about, and the four he chose to highlight were all true things he just didn’t want to see reported.

Countless Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the left-wing misinformation Roose was spreading:

These stories are not false, of course. But Kevin Roose’s actual job — like so many of our tech activists — is not to spot misinformation. It is to badger social media giants into censoring conservative outlets. https://t.co/H3oXMR4Egp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 10, 2020

This is absolutely wild. @kevinroose is one of the leaders of the effort to annihilate his publisher’s ideological competition on FB under the misleading auspices of “tech journalism” … and here he is caught redhanded lying about the accuracy of certain stories. https://t.co/C9SJL67Mh6 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 10, 2020

But these stories you posted are all true https://t.co/gUPCsFK0kD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 10, 2020

The tricky thing is that these stories contain true information, but it’s problematic because Kevin doesn’t like the true information. pic.twitter.com/Y8HCcqdXf0 — Drusas Rake🗡️🧙‍♂️🗡️🗡️ (@Drusas_Rake) November 10, 2020

When reached for comment, Roose provided no response, but we’re sure he’ll eventually respond to brand this story “right wing misinformation” when it appears on his “top 10” list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

