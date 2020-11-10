https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oh-sht-msnbc-correspondent-starts-cursing-not-realizing-live-air-video/

“Ken, what have you learned sir?” asks MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin of correspondent Ken Dilanian regarding how the Trump team is handling, or not handling, sharing intelligence info with the Biden team. And right on cue, with a concerned look, Dilanian responds saying “Oh s***. F***!”

The feed quickly cut back to Melvin.

This was all live on the air:

Ken Dilanian just said “s**t” and “f**k” on live TV as he appeared to lose his feed… YIKES pic.twitter.com/0LldQzNrjj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 10, 2020

Dilanian’s story sharing intelligence has gone live on MSNBC.com, in yet another attempt to create a controversy. Since Biden has not won the Presidency, wouldn’t Trump actually be following proper protocol by not sharing intel with someone who is just a private citizen?

Then again, the expletives did sort of sum up this entire election covfefe.

Dilanian later apologized for the gaff and cited technical difficulties.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

Note that he admits to “playing producer, cameraman, and tech support” but doesn’t even try to claim to be a reporter.

