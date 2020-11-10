Stop Using This Language When Discussing This Election!
About The Author
Related Posts
Incumbent Late-Term Abortionist Doug Jones Defeated by Republican Tommy Tuberville in Alabama Senate Race
November 4, 2020
Liberal Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley: Country Has ‘History of Premature Election Calls’ — Biden Should Do ‘Ultimate Presidential Act’ to Support ‘Scrutiny and Transparency’ of Election
November 9, 2020
New York Times Changes Ridiculous Paul Krugman Headline
October 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy