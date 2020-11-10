https://noqreport.com/2020/11/10/open-letter-to-those-saying-biden-won-and-now-is-the-time-to-come-together/

Now that the media has “called” the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden there are many on the left saying “now is the time to come together.”

(Article by Steve Straub republished from TheFederalistPapers.com)

They are saying we should come together despite the fact that the election is NOT over until either the court challenges end or the President concedes. The media does NOT get to decide who is president regardless of what anyone else says.

To those on the left saying now is the time to come together I have first a short response, then a longer one. The short response to those saying now is the time to come together is “go to hell!”

The longer answer is this.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

If you think for one minute we Trump supporters are going to forget what has happened over the past five years you have to be completely out of your mind.

For the last five years those of us who have supported President Trump have been, at various times, called deplorables, chumps, racists, white supremacists, Russian stooges, misogynists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, anti-Semites and the list goes on, and on.

We have heard the media lie through their teeth about President Trump, his administration and Trump supporters day after day, night after night for the past five years.

We have watched for years as our President was first called a racist, a misogynist, a white supremacist, a Russian plant and then back to white supremacist again. We then watched as our President was impeached for the most bogus reason possible, and even worse, for what Joe Biden and his son are actually guilty of.

If those things were not bad enough, many of us have been literally physically attacked just for wearing a MAGA hat, or showing our support for the President.

Over the past few days we have watched what seemed like a clear victory for President Trump be stolen away by corrupt officials in MI, WI, PA, GA and in other places. While it may turn out there was no, or minimal fraud, the lack of transparency in the vote counting process has made many of us suspect the worst.

The rush to proclaim Biden president despite all the legal challenges ahead just adds to our suspicions.

Now to make things even worse from our perspective we have a sitting Congresswoman and others who is supporting what is being called the ‘Trump Accountability Project.“

The purpose of said project is to target supporters of the President and hold them accountable for that support. This is the kind of thing that happens in banana republics, not typically in the USA. At least until now that is.

So if those celebrating what they believe is a Biden victory think we are now going to forget about what has happened over the past 5 years they are sadly mistaken.

We are going to fight back with everything we have. The silent majority is going to be silent no longer.

This is now time for all out war. Not the shooting kind, but the cultural and political kind.

It is now time for conservatives to take the same no holds barred, ruthless approach that Democrats have used for years and take back the schools, take back the culture, crush the left completely and reclaim our country.

Read more at: TheFederalistPapers.com

Open letter to those saying Biden won and ‘now is the time to come together’

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

