Here is a timeline of recent developments that has people talking:

** Kash Patel was the key aide assisting House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes on Spygate and all related matters. Patel is well respected in Trump circles. He instrumental in revealing the Obama campaign’s spying on the Trump campaign. Kash Patel was falsely accused of being a Trump Ukraine informant during the sham impeachment of President Trump.

** On August 2nd, 2019, Kash Patel was named by the Trump White House to his current counterterrorism post.

** On Monday President Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and named Christopher Miller, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting Defense Secretary.

** On Monday Attorney General Bill Barr paid little advertised visit to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

** On Monday Mitch McConnell held a speech on the US Senate floor in support of the President’s efforts to sort out all the irregularities and cheating ahead, during, and after the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

** On Tuesday Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators held a presser in support of President Trump’s election efforts.

** Today the President named Kash Patel to the role of Christopher Miller’s Chief of Staff.

The Conservative Treehouse added this:

Sundance says:

Regardless of the current dynamic inside the election challenge controversy this is a very interesting move by the White House. Kash Patel is the National Security Council Aide who was the key person assisting House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes. Patel knows all of the details and nuances within the overall ‘spygate’ saga on a very granular level. Whether the move of Kash Patel to support acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller is based on an approach toward declassifying documents/evidence in the background of ‘spygate’; or whether Patel’s move might be associated with a larger election dynamic is an unknown; the former seems most likely. However, the Lawfare/Resistance opposition to the Trump administration is apoplectic with the just announced role of Patel.

Lawfare, the liberal media and their related poodles are apoplectic over these moves

Apparently Patel knows a lot about their shenanigans and games against our president.

Trump just declared war on the war machine https://t.co/wfkmUc6h7V — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 10, 2020

