The move comes just days after Twitter suppressed a vast number of the President’s tweets.

Over the course of the last few weeks, and particularly within the last few days, social media app Twitter has been the focus of a great deal of consternation among Americans.

The app is a revolutionary one, truly, in that it allows individuals to spread information instantly and globally. It could be, in many ways, the most powerful tool that the freedom of speech ever had, but it is not perfect. The algorithms and the human error that make Twitter tick are certainly susceptible to error and bias, but many who’ve been reliably using the app to communicate are growing concerned that the platform is exhibiting a prejudice against conservative voices.

After the election, one of Twitter’s main rivals found itself atop the Apple and Google app charts.

Social media platform Parler is topping Apple and Google download charts this week after Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump. Pitched as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, the Parler app has pitched itself as a "free speech" social network and is populated by Republican politicians and a variety of right wing personalities who have been exiled from mainstream services. In the U.S. as of today, Parler is top of Apple's free download chart and the Google Play Store, according to data from analytics firm SensorTower, which indicated the app had attracted around 200,000 downloads last month, collectively on both stores.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, Twitter began suppressing and labeling tweet from President Trump that didn’t adhere the mainstream media’s assessment of electoral news, marking over half a dozen of the Commander in Chief’s missives as possibly inaccurate.