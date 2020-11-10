https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/parler-sees-major-growth-boom-big-tech-continues-censor-suppress-election-news-nearly-5m-new-users-since-friday/

Twitter competitor Parler has seen a massive boom in users as Big Tech continues to censor and suppress election related news that is unfavorable to Joe Biden.

Following the election, Parler, which describes itself as a “non-biased, free speech” platform, surged to the top of the Google and Apple App Stores.

“People from all walks of life, fed up with opaque, biased content curation, inconsistent agenda-driven fact checking, and manipulative algorithms built on data mining, are joining Parler to speak free. Since Friday, over 4.5 million new people have created accounts, and engagement has surged. Over 5 million individuals were active on Parler yesterday, an 8-fold increase from daily activity just a week ago. Our session activity has increased by well over 20 times during the same period,” Parler CEO John Matze said in a statement.

Matze added that “Facebook and Twitter’s suppression of election information was a catalyst, causing many people to lose their trust. But the movement away from these platforms was already well underway. Many of you have been activists alongside us, calling out the lack of transparency and unjust, biased policies of our competitors, as part of the Twexit and Erasebook campaigns we launched earlier this year.”

TRENDING: Trump’s Director of Election Day Operations Tweets Photo of Republican Poll Watchers on ‘NO ENTRY’ List in Philly

Due to the massive amount of new and highly active users, there were a few glitches and issues over the weekend, but they appear to have been cleared up as of Tuesday. The platform also announced that they will be rolling out a wide array of updates and new features as it continues to grow and expand.

“Thanks again for joining Parler. Together we will continue to stand up to cancel culture, defy authoritarian content curation, and reclaim the Internet as a free and open town square. Let’s continue to Parley—to decide what to read, write, and think for ourselves. We’re honored you’ve entrusted Parler to give you the tools you need to speak free,” Matze’s statement concluded.

The Gateway Pundit can be found on Parler here. This reporter is also switching over to using Parler more heavily and can be found here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

