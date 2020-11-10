https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525435-pence-cancels-vacation-in-florida-report

Vice President Pence reportedly canceled his plans to travel to Florida this week for a vacation as President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE launches legal efforts to contest the results of several states in the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening that Pence was no longer planning to leave Washington, though he has remained out of the spotlight so far in the president’s efforts to raise suspicion about the 2020 election results. A request for comment from the vice president’s office was not immediately returned.

An FAA advisory indicated yesterday that the vice president would be staying on Sanibel, an island near Fort Myers, Fla., where he has vacationed in the past. The Post also reported that Pence offered a presentation to Republican senators Tuesday detailing the specific legal efforts being pursued by the president in each state that decided the election, which news networks projected Saturday would be won by his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE (D).

“Great meeting with @SenateGOPtoday! Told them We’ll Keep Fighting until every LEGAL Vote for President @realDonaldTrump is counted & we’re going to Keep Fighting to send [Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams raises M for Georgia Democrats in Senate runoffs The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Senate roadblocks threaten to box in Biden MORE (R-Ga.)]and [Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence to spend time in Florida as Trump refuses to concede Georgia secretary of state rejects calls to step down Georgia GOP senators call on Georgia secretary of state to resign MORE (R-Ga.)] Back to a Republican Majority in the Senate! See you in Georgia next week!” he tweeted on Tuesday following his meeting with senators.

His tweet referred to Georgia’s two Senate races, which appeared to be heading to a January runoff after candidates in last week’s elections failed to cross a 50 percent threshold necessary to win outright.

Pence has echoed the president’s calls to count “legal” votes in battleground states where mail-in ballots are still being counted, but has not gone as far as Trump has and alleged that the election was “stolen” by Democrats.

