Pennsylvania:

More than 100,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have unlikely or impossible return dates, based on a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.

Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have an impossible return date—earlier than the sent date.

Full story at Epoch Times…