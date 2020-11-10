https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/10/pink-news-erases-ric-grenell-as-first-openly-gay-person-to-hold-cabinet-level-position/

Pink News, a left-wing LGBT website, is rewriting history. On Monday, the online newspaper memory-holed former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell’s role in the Trump administration as the first openly gay Cabinet-level member in the White House.

“Joe Biden ‘almost certain’ to make Pete Buttigieg America’s first out gay cabinet official,” the outlet proudly headlined a piece promoting its golden-boy former presidential candidate.

Joe Biden ‘almost certain’ to make Pete Buttigieg America’s first out gay cabinet official. Here’s where he could land https://t.co/k0QFpIqie6 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) November 10, 2020

The story caught Grenell’s eye, provoking one of the president’s most vocal supporters to challenge Twitter — which has transitioned into the role of a publisher with persistent censorship of conservatives — to fact-check Pink News’ blatantly false post.

Why isn’t this tweet fact-checked by @twitter? Why are they so one-sided?! https://t.co/QzOBpO7nRQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 10, 2020

The Pink News piece is also contradicted by the outlet’s own past reporting in February, when Grenell was appointed to the first Cabinet-level position.

This is actually hilarious pic.twitter.com/ml3c3GquRU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2020

The outlet had also just a week ago listed Grenell as a former Cabinet member while complaining about the Trump surrogate’s defense of the president as an ally of the gay community.

“Donald Trump can’t be homophobic as he had gay friends in the 1980s, insists former cabinet member,” the site headlined, because apparently nothing can abdicate a person’s inherent homophobia if his views lie to the right of Buttigieg’s socialist agenda.

Contradicting its latest headline, Pink News waited until the third paragraph to clarify what it meant about Buttigieg’s potential milestone if he were to take a White House post, explaining that Grenell, identified as “controversial,” had never been Senate confirmed.

“Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person ever to hold a full-time cabinet post — though controversial gay Trump official Richard Grenell previously held the cabinet-level role of Director of National Intelligence on an interim basis,” the site wrote.

It’s clear, however, that the presence of a staunch Trump supporter who is openly gay triggers the writers at the LGBT outlet, who are routinely enraged by the existence of gay Republicans.

