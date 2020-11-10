https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-democrats-free-and-fair-elections/2020/11/10/id/996440

Only 26% of Republicans believe last week’s presidential election definitely or probably was free and fair compared to 90% of Democrats, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Tuesday.

Seventy percent of Republicans said the election definitely or probably was not fair as opposed to 7% of Democrats who expressed any doubt about the results.

Slightly more than half (57%) of independents believe the election definitely or probably was fair, compared to 32% who felt otherwise.

Republican women were the least trustful of all, with only 18% believing it was fair, 7% saying it definitely was fair.

The results were in stark contrast to what the same respondents thought about the 2016 election. Only 39% of Democrats believed the presidential election in which President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton was fair, and 50% believed it was not fair.

As expected, 73% of Republicans thought the 2016 election was fair and free, with another 14% believing it was not. Forty-eight percent of independents believed it was fair, compared to 31% saying it was not.

The survey interviewed a national sample of 1,987 registered voters poll Nov. 6- 9, with the poll weighted to approximate a target sample on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

