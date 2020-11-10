https://redstate.com/slee/2020/11/10/pompeo-reassures-press-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-trumps-second-term-n278087
About The Author
Related Posts
Exclusive: Tom Cotton Pushes IRS to Investigate Southern Poverty Law Center's Tax-Exempt Status
April 2, 2019
The Prosecution Decisions in the Breonna Taylor Case are Not Surprising Under The Law
September 23, 2020
Sajnog: The Sixth Habit Of Highly Effective Shooters
December 27, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy