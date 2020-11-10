https://www.oann.com/pompeo-says-world-should-have-confidence-in-smooth-u-s-transition/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pompeo-says-world-should-have-confidence-in-smooth-u-s-transition

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

November 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence that a post-election transition in the United States will be smooth.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

“We’re going to count all the votes … The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is … successful today and successful when the president who’s in office on January 20, a minute afternoon, will also be successful.”

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom)

