U.S. Postal Service facilities reported receiving thousands of mail-in ballots nearly a week after Election Day, though many will not be counted due to arriving too late.

The late ballots were reported at facilities across the country Monday, including some meant for closely contested races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, according to newly filed court documents obtained by Politico.

Still, the vote amounts received at mailing centers on Monday was too small to alter the election results even if they could be qualified as states are no longer accepting incoming votes that count toward election results.

Postal Service facilities found 121 ballots in Atlanta, 293 in Philadelphia, 109 in Central Pennsylvania, 171 in Central Arizona and 83 in Detroit.

Only Pennsylvania accepted ballots arriving after Election Day for three days so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3. The extension ordered by the state Supreme Court expired Friday.

Many voting rights advocates have called attention to the significant Postal Service mail delays leading up to the 2020 election, as more than 1 million late-arriving ballots were reported prior to primary elections this year.

According to the documents released Tuesday, it is unclear how many of the late-arriving ballots on Monday were postmarked by Election Day.

In a disclaimer to the court, the Postal Service noted the number of reported ballots received Monday could be an undercount since not all mail ballots are marked with codes to identify them.

The Hill contacted the Postal Service but did not immediately receive a response.

The media projected Saturday that Joe Biden would be the president-elect as statistical analysis favored the former vice president to be the victor.

While votes continue to be counted in states such as Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, others are preparing to enter recount periods, such as Georgia and Wisconsin.

