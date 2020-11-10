https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/project-veritas-recordings-fed-agents-interrogating-intimidating-pa-usps-whistleblower-exposed-backdating-ballots-scheme/

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has put out a video stating that his organization has obtained recordings of federal agents interrogating the USPS whistleblower who exposed a scheme in Pennsylvania to backdate late ballots.

O’Keefe said that some of the recordings will be released as soon as this evening.

“The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, ‘scaring’ him,” O’Keefe wrote. “Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay.”

UPDATE: @Project_Veritas has obtained recordings of fed agents interrogating PA USPS whistleblower re: backdating ballots. The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, “scaring” him. Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay. More soon. pic.twitter.com/8I5L8jqUsu — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 10, 2020

The whistleblower, Richard Hopkins, previously revealed, through Project Veritas, that an Erie, Pennsylvania postmaster ordered mail-in ballots that came in after Election Day to be backdated to November 3. He stated that he specifically overheard Postmaster Robert Weisenbach Jr. speaking to another employee about the scheme.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken With Him About Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s Order To Backdate Ballots To November 3rd, 2020#ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/wdO8vUx2Vj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be considered valid and counted, per US law.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates as the news from Project Veritas unfolds.

