The political website RealClearPolitics never projected a winner in the presidential race in Pennsylvania, an editor and co-founder of the site tweeted on Monday, debunking claims by allies of President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE that it had somehow changed its position.

“This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed,” RealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan tweeted.

He retweeted a message from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: World reacts to Biden’s election win Sacha Baron Cohen celebrates Trump loss, calls for Zuckerberg to go next: ‘One down, one to go’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden sets to work amid post-election limbo MORE, one of the people spreading false information online that RealClearPolitics had called Pennsylvania for Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE but then pulled that call back.

This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed. https://t.co/YXZ1PjI7Ud — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 10, 2020

The idea that this had happened exploded on social media Monday evening, leaving many people confused as to whether the influential political website was suggesting the result in Pennsylvania was in question.

Every major news network and The Associated Press have projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, where counts show him leading more than 45,000 votes.

President Trump is challenging the results, insisting without any clear evidence that the election has been stolen from him.

Trump also trails Biden in the states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. Networks have projected Biden as the winner of Nevada, and Fox and the AP have projected Biden as the winner of Arizona.

Trump would need to flip at least three states to change the outcome of the election.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerJob-seeking Trump officials likely to get chilly reception on K Street Trump challenges electoral process as hopes for victory fade Ex-RNC officials won’t back Trump MORE also claimed that RealClearPolitics rescinded its call that Biden would win Pennsylvania, but later clarified that it never called the state.

Correction- @RealClearNews has not called NC, GA, AZ, AK and never called PA. It doesn’t have either candidate at 270 https://t.co/2dDFO8Hf5g — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 10, 2020

Major news networks and the Associated Press declared Biden the winner shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after he was projected to win Pennsylvania, but the president has not conceded defeat.

Trump has baselessly claimed that the election is being stolen from him, and his reelection campaign has mounted legal challenges in several battleground states where he is behind.

The Trump campaign filed a new federal lawsuit on Monday seeking to prohibit Pennsylvania from certifying its results of the 2020 election because it treated in-person voters differently than those who submitted their ballots by mail.

