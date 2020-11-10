https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guy-reschenthaler-pennsylvania-fraud-voter/2020/11/10/id/996411

“Fraud” was definitely at play in Pennsylvania’s vote count, and Republicans have the facts to back that up, according to Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., on Newsmax TV.

“We know that there are facts in place that show there was fraud,” Reschenthaler told Tuesday’s “American Agenda.” “How much fraud? That’s a questions that needs to be fought out in the court. But it’s irrefutable that there was fraud that took place. We have sworn affidavits.

“A sworn affidavit is the definition of evidence.”

“We have evidence at play that says supervisors in Erie [Pennsylvania] at the Post Office were told to backdate ballots that were coming in,” he continued, adding in Philadelphia, “we as Republicans were kept out of the count of those absentee ballots.

“You had what Democrats referred to as treasure troves that were found in Western Pennsylvania in the Pittsburgh area,” he said. “Those ballots were predominately straight-party votes for the Democrats. It is statistically, incredibly improbable, that all those ballots that the Democrats were finding went with that large of a margin for Biden and the straight-party ticket.”

