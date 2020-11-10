https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/women-unemployment-workforce/2020/11/10/id/996453

Close to 2.2 million women have stopped working since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a new report.

Since February, women make up 54.5% of overall net job loss, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of the 12.1 million jobs that were lost in the pandemic’s first three months, just over half have come back.

Still, the October unemployment rate for women over age 20 nearly doubled February’s rate. Now, 1 in every 15 women remains unemployed compared to 3.1 percent when the pandemic began.

About 9.2% of Black women and 9% of Latina women were still unemployed as of October.

But women with disabilities have been hardest hit, with an unemployment rate of 14.2% in October.

