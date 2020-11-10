https://hannity.com/media-room/report-suspect-who-allegedly-spat-in-nypd-officers-face-was-former-intern-for-jerry-nadler/
‘FANTASY ISLAND’: Doug Collins RIPS Nadler to His Face, Says Dems ‘Lost in Impeachment Oz’
GOP Rep. Doug Collins slammed Congressman Jerrold Nadler during fiery hearings on Capitol Hill Thursday; saying House Democrats are “lost in impeachment Oz” and are unable to “find their way out of the mess.”
“Today’s ambiguity is a product of the chairman’s own making because there is an easy way to know exactly whether this committee is in #impeachment proceedings: It’s called a vote. A vote of the full House of Representatives,” posted Collins on social media.
“Democrats followed the yellow brick road, and now they’re fully lost in impeachment Oz—try as they might, they can’t find their way out of the mess they’ve made because they think ‘words don’t matter,’” he added.
Democrats followed the yellow brick road, and now they’re fully lost in impeachment Oz—try as they might, they can’t find their way out of the mess they’ve made because they think “words don’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/HIfzf14MzM
— Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 12, 2019
House Democrats voted Thursday to officially unveil their “guidelines” surrounding an investigation into whether they will recommend filing articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The proposal left most lawmakers -including many Democrats- confused and bewildered as to what the resolution actually means.
“Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature,” Nadler said as he opened the hearing. “But let me clear up any remaining doubt: The conduct under investigation poses a threat to our democracy. We have an obligation to respond to this threat. And we are doing so.”
GOP Rep. Doug Collins slammed Nadler’s inquiry, saying his Committee has “become a giant Instagram filter … it’s put in there to look like something, but it’s really not.”
“My colleagues know very well they don’t have the votes to authorize impeachment proceedings on the House floor, but they want to impeach the president anyway,” Collins said. “So, they are pretending to initiate impeachment.”
“Under these procedures, when we have finished these hearings and considered as much evidence we are able to gather, we will decide whether to refer articles of impeachment to the House floor,” Nadler said in his opening statement.
‘DISASTROUS DAY’: Trump Says Democratic Party Has ‘Less Than Nothing’ After Mueller Testimony
President Trump responded to Robert Mueller’s disastrous testimony Wednesday afternoon; saying the Democratic Party “lost big” and now have “less than nothing” heading into the 2020 election.
The Democrats lost so BIG today. Their Party is in shambles right now…pic.twitter.com/WDnGSOFzZU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019
The Democrats had nothing…pic.twitter.com/VUIMndS4lZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019
“The Democrats lost so big today. Their party is in shambles right now. They’ve got the Squad leading their party, they are a mess. This was a devastating day for the Democrats. This was a devastating day,” said the President on the White House lawn.
“The Democrats had nothing, and now they have less than nothing,” he added.
Trey Gowdy unloaded on leading Democrats and their handling of Robert Mueller’s Congressional testimony Wednesday; saying the person who “learned the most” about the Mueller Report was -in fact- Robert Mueller.
WATCH: Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) says that “the person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today… was Bob Mueller,” calls the hearings an “abject, miserable failure” for Democrats. #MuellerHearings #MuellerTestifies pic.twitter.com/ifdDShElcc
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 24, 2019
“They’re not closer to anything other than wishing this had never happened. Bad facts make for bad witnesses, bad witnesses make for bad hearings, and this one was an abject, miserable failure. The person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today was Robert Mueller,” Gowdy told Fox News.
“He was not engaged, he didn’t interview the witnesses, he clearly didn’t write the report, which means those under him did, which means the issue of bias is all the more important. It was a terrible day if you are a Democrat,” he added.
President Trump weighed-in Wednesday on Robert Mueller’s disastrous Congressional testimony; thanking the Democratic Party “for holding this morning’s hearings” and calling Rep. Adam Schiff an “embarrassment to our country.”
“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!” tweeted Trump.
I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019
The New York Post Editorial Board blasted Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s Mueller hearing Wednesday; calling the entire spectacle a “waste of everyone’s time.”
“By all accounts, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hoped that dragging in former special counsel Bob Mueller for a hearing would jump-start his drive to get going on impeachment. Oops: It was a total waste of time,” writes the Editorial Board. “Mueller made it clear long in advance that he didn’t want to testify, and wouldn’t talk about anything except what was in his report. He even got the Justice Department to issue a guidance instructing him to keep to his preferred limits.”
“What did we learn? Nothing. What’s the impact? Nothing. If Nadler was hoping to get Democrats and their voters energized about impeachment, he’ll surely be disappointed. And we’re no closer to knowing how much this long investigation relied on opposition research by Hillary Clinton and dirty tricks by intelligence operatives appalled by Donald Trump,” adds the Post.