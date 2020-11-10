http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZW0Mfn4ruN8/

Republican members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are calling for an audit of the election results to be led by the legislature — and demanding that the results “not be certified, nor electors be seated, until the audit is complete.”

Pa House GOP members tomorrow will “call for a legislative-led audit of the 2020 election and demand election results not be certified, nor electors be seated, until the audit is complete,” per news release. — Andrew Seidman (@AndrewSeidman) November 9, 2020

Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-Dillsburg) told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday morning: “This isn’t about the election outcomes.” Rather, she argued, it was about the “volume of inquiries” legislators had received about the election process.

Last week, Republican legislators sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf (D), demanding an audit of the disputed results (original emphasis):

For months, I, along with many members of the House of Representatives and Senate, have raised serious concerns relating to the administration of the election, specifically because this was the first full year Pennsylvanians would be able to use no-excuse absentee mail-in ballots. Unfortunately, some of the concerns that were previously raised have manifested into issues which cannot be overlooked. First, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unconstitutionally extended the deadline to receive late ballots and openly ignored the findings of fact and law that were issued by the Commonwealth Court. That issue is now being litigated at the United States Supreme Court. However, this judicial intervention created unnecessary chaos and uncertainty as to what constitutes a timely and lawfully cast vote. …

As such, and due directly to these issues (and any others that may arise), I am requesting that a full audit be conducted of the 2020 General Election prior to the certification of any results. Gov. Wolf said via a spokesperson that the state conducted audits of results as a matter of course, and other Democrats in statewide office dismissed the Republicans’ concerns. The legislators are therefore pressing for an audit to be led by the legislature, not state officials.

