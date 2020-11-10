https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/richard-grenell-calls-out-anderson-cooper-for-comparing-president-trump-to-congolese-dictator-mobutu-sese-seko/

On his program last night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper compared President Donald Trump to Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and “reminisced that Mobutu’s son ‘drove around in a pickup truck with a machine gun … settling scores with people.’”

This comes just days after he apologized for calling President Trump an “obese turtle”:

Cooper is embarrassing himself, as Richard Grenell so rightfully points out:

