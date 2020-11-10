https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/10/richard-grenell-calls-out-anderson-cooper-for-comparing-president-trump-to-congolese-dictator-mobutu-sese-seko/

On his program last night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper compared President Donald Trump to Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and “reminisced that Mobutu’s son ‘drove around in a pickup truck with a machine gun … settling scores with people.’”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is totally unhinged. Cooper just compared @realDonaldTrump to Mobutu Sese Seko, the former Congolese dictator and reminisced that Mobutu’s son “drove around in a pickup truck with a machine gun … settling scores with people.” pic.twitter.com/ka7wDU5uLB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 10, 2020

This comes just days after he apologized for calling President Trump an “obese turtle”:

The guy who just apologized for his “obese turtle” insult decides this is a better look. https://t.co/kRrd1LGrMj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 10, 2020

Cooper is embarrassing himself, as Richard Grenell so rightfully points out:

. @andersoncooper embarrasses himself. African diplomats are mocking him for this. https://t.co/7jBzhwW8nT — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 10, 2020

