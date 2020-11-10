https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/10/rick-wilson-thinks-its-cute-that-you-think-the-lincoln-project-will-stop-with-jones-day-which-wants-the-record-corrected/

Look, the Lincoln Project is made up of bad people — that’s just a fact. As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the Lincoln Project was engaging in the targeted harassment of attorneys who were helping Trump “overturn the will of the American people.” Twitter pulled down the tweet because it was, indeed, targeted harassment. But the Lincoln Project said it also would be launching a TV and social media campaign targeting law firm Jones Day as well as its clients.

It’s cute that you think we’ll stop with @JonesDay. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 10, 2020

Sane people know that you not only won’t stop at any rational point, you couldn’t stop even if you wanted to. You need to act out your cruelty to feed your sense of power and domination, just like any abusive spouse. That will be 5 cents. pic.twitter.com/bCPNDPsQcU — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) November 10, 2020

We’re all laughing at you, moron. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) November 10, 2020

Oh Rick. You are so cute. — Rain Girl ☔🌊 (@RainGirlSEA) November 10, 2020

Jones Day, for its part, has released a statement hoping to clear up exactly what it’s doing:

It reads, in part:

Jones Day is representing the Pennsylvania GOP in pending litigation brought by private parties in April 2020 and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in August 2020. In that litigation, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order extending the statutory deadline to return mail-in ballots established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The Republican Party of Pennsylvania, through Jones Day, has sought review in the United States Supreme Court on the ground that the order is unconstitutional because it usurped the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s plenary authority to determine election procedures including the deadline for absentee ballots…. … Jones Day will not withdraw from that representation.

And no, “Jones Day is not representing President Trump, his campaign, or any affiliated party in any litigation alleging voter fraud. Jones Day also is not representing any entity in any litigation challenging or contesting the results of the 2020 general election. Media reports to the contrary are false.”

Jones Day isn’t even representing the Trump campaign, but the Lincoln Project has spent the day directing people to harass anyone associated with them. The Lincoln Project are just bad people. It has nothing to do with politics or left vs right, they are bad human beings. https://t.co/ULYlGVEFBD — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 10, 2020

Jones Day makes it clear it is *not* representing the Trump campaign, which The Lincoln Project harassed their lawyers for & multiple outlets claimed, but is instead rep’ing Pennsylvania GOP in a case pending cert at SCOTUS (a case where the facts appear to be on their side btw). https://t.co/QnuMBv6npV — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 10, 2020

That’s QUITE a distinction that the @ProjectLincoln idiots likely didn’t understand in their rush to change the subject after Susan Collins embarrassed them in their eyes of their friends and families. https://t.co/CWFUzpaQhk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2020

With this, Jones Day have corrected a misrepresentation promoted by numerous prominent journalists. Enough said. https://t.co/RAAfhBG3Vu — Zia Haider Rahman (@ziahaiderrahman) November 10, 2020

Whether you’re a #Democrat or #Republican , you should drop any association you have with the losers and grifters at the @ProjectLincoln. #Shameful https://t.co/gRJXsEEZ6x — Zevi Fischer (@ZeviFischer) November 10, 2020

What are they going to do under a Biden presidency? Democrats have already said they’re going to shun them. Guess they’re just going to build up a new, principled conservative party based on targeted harassment.

