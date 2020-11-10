https://mediarightnews.com/jeb-bush-fawns-over-neil-cavuto-after-he-cut-off-kayleigh-mcenany-and-took-major-heat/

This 2020 timeline would never be something you would believe is someone went back in time and told you in 2010 that it would be this way. But nevertheless, President Donald Trump’s White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was cut-off mid speech by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto yesterday.

It happened because Kayleigh was making allegations of voter fraud that supports her theory that President Trump may not have truly lost to Joe Biden, despite the fact that most major media outlets have projected a Biden win.

Neil Cavuto, a known Trump-hater, didn’t feel she had enough evidence to continue on live on the air with her allegations, at least not on Cavuto’s watch. Nevertheless, the Trump campaign has not yet conceded and it appears as though things are going to get ugly in the near future between the Trump and Biden campaigns.

This is when failed presidential candidate and also Trump hater Jeb Bush stepped in, to lift Cavuto up amid a stream of online criticism. Jeb tweeted: “Neil Cavuto is a real pro and a rock at Fox.”

Neil Cavuto is a real pro and a rock at Fox. https://t.co/z9AHV0HJCX — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 10, 2020

Previously we reported:

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut off President Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany while she was speaking regarding election fraud claims and the different lawsuits ongoing.

McEnany began to talk about the various instances of what they believe to be voter fraud and illegal voting pertaining to the State of Pennsylvania. Just a few minutes into her speech Fox News host Neil Cavuto jumped in.

He said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear…She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.”

Time will tell how this chaotic election shakes out. While George W. Bush has congratulated Joe Biden, but also says President Trump is within his rights to make sure all votes were properly cast, Jeb seems to have taken a more sour tone.

FOX NEWS’ NEIL CAVUTO CUTS TRUMP CAMPAGIN PRESSER: “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear…She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.” pic.twitter.com/SE9BGKdh75 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2020