Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday shot down the possibility that he accepts a position in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet.

Romney, speaking on a Zoom call with reporters, said he had not been approached by Biden’s team for a Cabinet post and would not accept a position.

“The answer is no I have not been approached, nor will I be approached, and I’m not going to be part of the Biden administration,” Romney said during a call with reporters.

“I’ll be serving this term and who knows maybe even another one representing our great state,” he added.

Romney was elected to the Senate in 2018, meaning he’ll be up for reelection in 2024.

Romney won the party’s 2012 presidential nomination but lost to then-President Obama.

He was briefly considered to be President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency’s transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE‘s secretary of State and disclosed in 2017 that the discussions were serious enough that he discussed the role with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonArkansas police chief resigns after posts calling for ‘death’ to Democrats McConnell declines in floor speech to congratulate Biden as president-elect Why Trump’s defeat is bittersweet for Texas Democrats MORE and other former secretaries of State.

Romney, in remarks reported by CNN, said at Experts and Enthusiasts, or E2, Summit, that he “would have accepted the job had he asked me to do it.”

With Biden laying the groundwork for his administration next year, speculation around Washington is growing about whom he will select for his Cabinet positions.

Lawmakers and former officials have said that they would not be surprised if Biden, known for his bipartisan leanings, picked a Republican to serve in his Cabinet.

Romney is one of the Senate Republicans most willing to break with Trump. He was the only GOP senator to vote for one of the articles of impeachment against Trump earlier this year, and disclosed late last month that he did not vote for Trump in 2020.

