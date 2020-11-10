https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-rudy-giuliani-pennsylvania-voter-fraud/2020/11/10/id/996415

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV his legal team is ready to prove there was a concerted effort by the Democrat Party to exclude Republicans from observing questionable ballots in 10 states.

Giuliani also said the president has a good chance of overturning votes in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which overwhelmingly voted for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“We think we have a good chance,” Giuliani told Tuesday’s “American Agenda” of two cities in Pennsylvania, “to have that vote overturned and not certified.

“The margin of victory [in the state] was only 40,00 after the president had been ahead by 700,000. I think we can show that this was part of a concerted effort on the part of the Democrat Party to do this in 10 different states, because the same thing they did in Philadelphia – herd the Republicans in corrals, not let them see the ballot – they did it in Pittsburgh, they did it in Detroit, they did it in Milwaukee, they did it in Phoenix, they did it in Las Vegas, they did it in all these places where they have this Democrat machine.

“And it’s impossible that every one of these Democratic leaders woke up the day after the election with the same idea of not allowing Republicans to not see the mail-in ballots.”

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 race to Biden, citing voter fraud, despite several networks calling the race for the former vice president.

Newsmax has yet to announce a winner.

Giuliani also told Newsmax TV his team is preparing to file a lawsuit in Michigan based off information from a Democrat whistleblower working for the elections board in Detroit, who has given evidence of “days and days of fraud, preparation for it, backdating of votes, going into the location of polling places and showing them how to vote, taking votes of people that weren’t registered, and then actually going to the registrar book and registering them at the time.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

