https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-secretary-of-state-pompeo-says-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-a-second-trump-administration

During a press conference at the State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” in response to a question about the department’s readiness to engage with Joe Biden’s transition team.

“We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process; the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” Pompeo continued, when asked about potential risks to national security if a transition of power were to be delayed.

“[People] should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who is in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

Pompeo, referring to his presence during the transition following the 2016 election, said, “I’ve been on the other side of this. I’m very confident that we will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the government… will continue to perform its national security functions as we go forward,” he said.

Many media outlets have called the presidential elections in favor of Joe Biden, presumed-president-elect, and many foreign leaders have already congratulated him and Kamala Harris their projected victory. There are a lot of legal challenges still pending, which have been initiated by the Trump campaign.



