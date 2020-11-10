https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/secretary-state-mike-pompeo-will-smooth-transition-second-trump-administration-video/

Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday told a reporter, “there will be a smooth transition to the second Trump Administration.”

A reporter asked Secretary Pompeo if the State Department was preparing to engage with the Biden transition team.

The media’s pretend president-elect Joe Biden already put together a transition team, Covid lockdown panel and Joe Biden is already talking to foreign leaders about his agenda.

Pompeo’s response caused reporters to light their hair on fire.

“The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out clearly,” Pompeo said.

