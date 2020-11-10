https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/shes-not-owned-shes-not-owned-watch-joy-reid-further-transform-into-a-corncob-over-her-fivethirtyeight-faceplant/

Joy Reid is absolutely covering herself in glory today.

We told you about her tweet explaining the meaning behind Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight. Here it is again:

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That’s the kind of margin where races can flip. That’s not what’s up now. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

We’re still in awe.

Been awhile since I’ve seen a tweet where literally every part of it is wrong. The beginning is wrong. The middle is wrong and her conclusion is wrong. The whole thing. It’s a masterpiece of wrong. https://t.co/HXfg2C9LE9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2020

An absolute masterpiece. Maybe that’s why she hasn’t deleted it.

Joy Reid’s tweet is still up and she is tweeting right now so it’s not like she hasn’t noticed. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2020

Oh, she’s noticed. And you know what? She doesn’t care. In fact, she’s really leaning into it:

Correction: the Bush-Gore margin was 537 not 538 and of course 538 is the number of electors. My mistake. But the bottom line holds, that margins in the range Biden is leading by don’t get overturned by recounts. https://t.co/EeDyQ9ORHo — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

Of course! Her mistake! But her basic point still stands, you guys.

There’s not much to laugh about these days, so we’ll take what we can get. Thanks, Joy!

but other than that… — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 10, 2020

“So other than being wrong about the initial premise of my entire statement I was right” — Worst Black Mirror Episode Ever (@Orbitron11) November 10, 2020

“This particular case wasn’t true but it speaks to the larger truth…” — Fancy King (@FancyEdwin) November 10, 2020

***

