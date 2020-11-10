https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/10/shes-not-owned-shes-not-owned-watch-joy-reid-further-transform-into-a-corncob-over-her-fivethirtyeight-faceplant/

Joy Reid is absolutely covering herself in glory today.

We told you about her tweet explaining the meaning behind Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight. Here it is again:

We’re still in awe.

An absolute masterpiece. Maybe that’s why she hasn’t deleted it.

Oh, she’s noticed. And you know what? She doesn’t care. In fact, she’s really leaning into it:

Of course! Her mistake! But her basic point still stands, you guys.

There’s not much to laugh about these days, so we’ll take what we can get. Thanks, Joy!

***

