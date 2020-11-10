https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/forbes-trump-election-asterisk/2020/11/10/id/996449

Business magazine editor and former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes endorsed President Donald Trump’s pursuit of claims of voter fraud on Newsmax TV on Tuesday, saying it must be done or the election will go down in history with a black mark against it.

“The reality hasn’t been set yet and the president is certainly within his rights to challenge votes in states where irregularities appeared to have occurred,” the 73-year-old Forbes said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “Everyone on the other side seems to forget that was what done in 2000.”

Forbes, who ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1996 and 2000 before losing out to eventual winners Bob Dole and George W. Bush, referred to the election in which Democrat nominee Al Gore contested the results in the state of Florida.

“So, the president should examine where irregularities apparently have occurred, determine what the scale was, have recounts where they’re legitimate. It could happen. It’s a long shot, but people should feel that every avenue was pursued to make sure this election was valid. Otherwise, this election is forever going to have the proverbial asterisk against it, that people feel it just wasn’t quite done right.”

Forbes said while election fatigue may be draining, the check is worth it.

“It’s understandable, the American people are exhausted. They want to get this behind them,” Forbes added. “But they also understand we have to have a process of integrity where all avenues have been pursued, so that we have an honest result. So yeah, we’re exhausted, but by early December we will have this result. We’ll have the electoral college voting. And we had that in 2000, and the republic survived.”

