On Nov. 7, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol Building in Madison, Wisconsin, holding signs saying “Women for Trump,” “Trump 2020,” and the blue American flag in support of police. The two sides faced off in the street with Biden supporters beeping and giving Trump supporters holding the American flag a thumbs down. Members of the Asian American GOP coalition also voiced their concerns. From NTD News