(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A self-identified student in Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine made a threat of physical violence against another MSU student for her political beliefs. She also sought the location of the student’s residence.

The university refuses to tell the College Fix if it did anything in response to the threat – even reporting the threat to law enforcement.

Campus Reform reports the threat was prompted by student Madelyn Winstead promoting a Nov. 1 “Trump Parade” in which students would drive through campus promoting the president’s re-election.

