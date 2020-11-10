https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-mentalhealth/2020/11/10/id/996455

Coronavirus survivors may have a higher risk of developing mental illness, according to a new study published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal.

In fact, the research shows that 20% of COVID-19 patients have also suffered from depression, anxiety or insomnia just 90 days after their diagnosis.

The study looked at 62,354 people who contracted COVID-19 from a group of 69 million.

“Survivors of COVID-19 appear to be at increased risk of psychiatric sequelae, and a psychiatric diagnosis might be an independent risk factor for COVID-19,” the authors wrote.

Patients older than 65 were the only ones diagnosed with dementia, while anxiety disorders were the most prevalent overall diagnoses after contracting the disease.

