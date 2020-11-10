https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sullivan-wins-alaska-senate-race?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Democrat Al Gross in the Alaska Senate race on Wednesday, giving the GOP 50 seats in the next session of Congress.

On Tuesday, Incumbent North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis declared victory in his race against Democrat Cal Cunningham, a former state senator who conceded defeat.

Democrats have gained one net seat in the Senate so far as a result of the Nov. 3 election, giving them 48 seats. In the current session of Congress, Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Two Senate races in Georgia are heading to runoff elections in January of next year, and the results of those races will determine party control of the chamber.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock will have the runoff election in January.

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, the head of an investigative television production company, are heading into a runoff election as well.

